Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $481,621,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

MAR opened at $244.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.20. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $246.74.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.