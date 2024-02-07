Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $304,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 7.2 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $268.45 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $269.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

