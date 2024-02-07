Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $334,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.9 %

FBIN opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.81. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.