Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

