Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dover by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Dover Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DOV opened at $160.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.