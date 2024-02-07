Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 76.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,933 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $294,990.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

