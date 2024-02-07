Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,793,344.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.44, for a total transaction of $25,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,937.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,793,344.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,444 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

