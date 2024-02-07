Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 4,432 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNW. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 30.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at $161,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

LNW opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.75. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Featured Articles

