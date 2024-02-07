Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 4,470 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $183.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.