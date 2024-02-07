Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Shares of KNX stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

