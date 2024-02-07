Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,016 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $336.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.36. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

