Bowlero Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bowlero in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.51 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOWL

Bowlero Stock Up 0.3 %

BOWL stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Bowlero by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bowlero by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.