BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Get BP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BP by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 375,191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 441,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 52,652 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 385,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BP

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.