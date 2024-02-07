BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at TD Securities

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

Get BP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Trading Down 1.0 %

BP traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. 7,115,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,993,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. BP has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BP by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in BP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 185,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,205 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in BP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 116,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.