Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Bread Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bread Financial to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 494,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,460 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 111.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 56,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

