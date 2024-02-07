Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Price Performance

NYSE:BEDU opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Free Report) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

Further Reading

