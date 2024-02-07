Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter.
Bright Scholar Education Price Performance
NYSE:BEDU opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Free Report) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Bright Scholar Education
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Scholar Education
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.