Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) PT at C$2.94

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECN shares. National Bankshares lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ECN

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

TSE ECN opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$769.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$523,725.00. 18.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.