Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT at $32.88

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVEI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 627,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 77,476 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $11,160,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $1,956,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $6,830,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

