Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Price Target at $21.17

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

OMI opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,726.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,524 in the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after buying an additional 1,690,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

