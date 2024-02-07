Brokers Issue Forecasts for Plexus Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plexus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Plexus has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $315,407.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,474.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $346,355.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,085.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,338 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $315,407.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,474.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,727 shares of company stock worth $2,657,805 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Plexus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Plexus by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 768,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,516,000 after buying an additional 172,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Plexus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 632,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.