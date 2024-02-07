Brokers Offer Predictions for CGI Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE GIB opened at $111.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66. CGI has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $116.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

Institutional Trading of CGI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CGI in the second quarter valued at about $376,083,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $212,464,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 2,854.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,622,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,190,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,239,000 after acquiring an additional 805,973 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

