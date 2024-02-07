Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.52%.
Brother Industries Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of BRTHY stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72.
