Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.52%.

Brother Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BRTHY stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

