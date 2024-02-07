BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.91

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$98.91 and traded as low as C$87.60. BRP shares last traded at C$90.22, with a volume of 206,516 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOO. Desjardins dropped their price objective on BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.46.

BRP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.31.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 210.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 9.783815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

