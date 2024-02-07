Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00 EPS.

Bunge Global Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BG stock traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $87.87. The stock had a trading volume of 670,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,681. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 1,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.22.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

