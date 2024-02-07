Burney Co. Acquires 11,983 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.46.

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.64. 147,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $210.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

