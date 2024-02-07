Burney Co. Acquires 145 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $27,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $12,158,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 132.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,295 shares of company stock worth $4,355,934. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.35. The stock had a trading volume of 107,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.97 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

