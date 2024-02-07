Burney Co. Acquires 3,303 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,165.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,132,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,687.3% in the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 893,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,126,000 after buying an additional 843,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $11,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. 79,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,041. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

