Burney Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 188,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.86. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $132.58.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

