Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Burney Co. decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,837 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.11% of Portland General Electric worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $47,000.
NYSE:POR traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 64,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58.
Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.
