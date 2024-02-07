Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 609,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,338. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.