Burney Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after buying an additional 366,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,794,000 after buying an additional 107,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

