Burney Co. Grows Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,851,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,809,000 after acquiring an additional 61,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,212,000 after acquiring an additional 98,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,452,000 after acquiring an additional 122,318 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ORI traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 340,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,465. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $30.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

