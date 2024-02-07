Burney Co. Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 205.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

