Burney Co. Grows Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Burney Co. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after buying an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8,756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,304. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

