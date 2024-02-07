Burney Co. Has $3.34 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Burney Co. lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,306,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,665,000 after buying an additional 48,398 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 116,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.45. 191,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,545. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

