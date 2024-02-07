Burney Co. Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Jack in the Box by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.3 %

JACK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,983. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $36,222.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,000.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $36,222.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,000.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,063. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jack in the Box

About Jack in the Box

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.