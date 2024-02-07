Burney Co. Increases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Burney Co. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 112,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,578 shares of company stock valued at $12,132,754. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

