Burney Co. Purchases 14,500 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,145 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 70.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. 73,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,023. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $23.68.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

