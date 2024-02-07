Burney Co. Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,713 shares of company stock worth $12,580,977 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $15.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,066.86. 184,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,418. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $978.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $952.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $776.43 and a 52-week high of $1,067.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

