Burney Co. Sells 1,926 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.15% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,631 shares of company stock worth $2,323,477 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

EPRT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 124,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

