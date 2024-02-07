Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 301,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.18.

Byotrol plc develops and commercialize antimicrobial technologies and products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Professional and Consumer segments. Its product portfolio includes Actizone, a antimicrobial technology which improves cleaning performance and long-lasting protection against bacteria; and Byotrol, a long-lasting antimicrobial protection for various applications including bathroom cleaners to multi-surface wipes.

