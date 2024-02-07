Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Position Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,539,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,258 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $77,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cactus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cactus by 6.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 70,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,225. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

