Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 270833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Specifically, insider Fady Khallouf bought 273,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,473 ($6,860.98). 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Up 8.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Cadogan Energy Solutions

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

