Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CCD stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $24.68.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.