Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CCD stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

