California BanCorp Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for California BanCorp in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year. The consensus estimate for California BanCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of CALB opened at $23.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in California BanCorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 812,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 609,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in California BanCorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in California BanCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 300,735 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at California BanCorp

In related news, EVP Scott Alexander Myers sold 2,564 shares of California BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $63,279.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at $495,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

