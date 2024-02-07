California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.25. Approximately 247,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 495,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,180,000 after buying an additional 5,815,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after acquiring an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in California Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in California Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,900,000 after acquiring an additional 182,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in California Resources by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,713,000 after acquiring an additional 603,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

