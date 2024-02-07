California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading Up 6.9%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.25. Approximately 247,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 495,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

