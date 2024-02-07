Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.7% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 305.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.03. 947,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

