Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.96

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 287513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after buying an additional 696,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,077,000 after buying an additional 1,321,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,771,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,007,000 after buying an additional 634,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after buying an additional 123,359 shares during the period.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

