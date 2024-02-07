Cardano Market Cap Achieves $17.40 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $17.40 billion and approximately $452.56 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.62 or 0.05539251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00080689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00027830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00021625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,599,737,146 coins and its circulating supply is 35,435,624,614 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

